SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $5.30. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 17,637 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

