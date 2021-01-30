Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.50 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

BSRR opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

