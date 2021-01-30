Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Purchases $44,740.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BSRR opened at $21.87 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James increased their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

