Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMEGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

