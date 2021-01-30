Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Rises By 610.0%

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

MTT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

