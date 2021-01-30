Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 1,683.3%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE opened at $0.02 on Friday. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.