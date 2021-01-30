Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 1,683.3%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,783,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE opened at $0.02 on Friday. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

