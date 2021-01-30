Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Drops By 88.6%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Verus International stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Verus International
