Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Drops By 88.6%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,899,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Verus International stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Verus International alerts:

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.