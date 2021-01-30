Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Grows By 300.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TANNZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 7,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

