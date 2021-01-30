Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Rises By 300.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Toto stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. Toto has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

