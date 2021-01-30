Short Interest in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Drops By 87.0%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPNX opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $919,274.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.63. Superior Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($4.77) EPS for the quarter. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 565.78% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

