Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rises By 163.1%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 104,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $40.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.