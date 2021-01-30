Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rises By 179.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SXYAY opened at $27.30 on Friday. Sika has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXYAY shares. HSBC raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

