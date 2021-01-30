Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Grows By 175.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PRRFY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

