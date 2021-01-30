Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Rises By 811.9%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 811.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Power Assets Company Profile
