Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Rises By 811.9%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, an increase of 811.9% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30. Power Assets has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Get Power Assets alerts:

Power Assets Company Profile

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.