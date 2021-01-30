Short Interest in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) Drops By 59.3%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 31st total of 406,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,259,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,360,881. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.69. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

