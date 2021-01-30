Short Interest in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Grows By 300.0%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUM remained flat at $$15.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,380. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.