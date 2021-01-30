Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Grows By 872.3%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 872.3% from the December 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,655,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,908. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

