Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declines By 69.5%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 36,660 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $256,986.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 267,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,653 in the last ninety days.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 150.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220,551 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,933. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.