Short Interest in Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Decreases By 91.7%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS MODVF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Melcor Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.
About Melcor Developments
