Short Interest in Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) Decreases By 91.7%

Mansfelder Metals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mansfelder Metals stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Mansfelder Metals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications.

