Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Rises By 137.5%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JCTCF stock remained flat at $$9.26 during trading hours on Friday. 508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.55. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

