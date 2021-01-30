Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Expands By 3,850.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 3,850.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JDDSF opened at $11.75 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.