Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Decreases By 85.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 630,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $92.53.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.