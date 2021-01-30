Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Grows By 219.5%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the December 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.5 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of IVSBF stock remained flat at $$75.00 on Friday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70. Investor AB has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

