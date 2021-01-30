Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Expands By 106.7%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth $2,829,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

