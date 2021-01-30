Short Interest in Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Grows By 1,210.2%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 1,210.2% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ITEPF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

