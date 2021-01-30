Short Interest in H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Decreases By 96.8%

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCYT opened at $0.06 on Friday. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

H-CYTE, Inc, a medical biosciences company, develops and implements various treatment options in regenerative medicine to treat chronic lung diseases. It engages in the development of L-CYTE-01 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

