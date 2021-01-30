Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Declines By 99.9%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the December 31st total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.52 during midday trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

