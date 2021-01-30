Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Expands By 629.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 629.7% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of BUG stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.