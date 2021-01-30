Short Interest in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Expands By 751.5%

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 751.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.78% of GigaMedia worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:GIGM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,123. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.13.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.