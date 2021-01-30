Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Decreases By 64.5%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the December 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FECCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of FECCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.15.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

