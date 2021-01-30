Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Grows By 270.0%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PDYPY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $111.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.50.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

