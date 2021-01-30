Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Drops By 71.9%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $315,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 57.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $408,000.

Shares of FYC stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.70. 23,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,582. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

