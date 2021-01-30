Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Grows By 189.1%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the December 31st total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:FEM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 130,440 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000.

