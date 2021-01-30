Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Expands By 155.6%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KTF traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.65. 71,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,742. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

