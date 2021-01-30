Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Expands By 561.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 561.9% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter.

GLDI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,716. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

