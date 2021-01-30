Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 46.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGDDF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $134.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.80.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

