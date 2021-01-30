Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Grows By 374.3%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,408. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

