Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Grows By 374.3%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 374.3% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLHI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 186,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,408. CLST has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.
About CLST
Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.