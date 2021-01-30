Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Rises By 100.0%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPJY traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. China Resources Power has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

