Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Drops By 87.5%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CCRC stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. China Customer Relations Centers has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

