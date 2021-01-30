Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Increases By 243.3%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

