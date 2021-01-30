Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Increases By 243.3%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CGO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $15.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
