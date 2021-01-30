Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 116.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 138,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,068. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

