Short Interest in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Decreases By 79.6%

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 574.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,713. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

