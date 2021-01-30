Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Rises By 21,400.0%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 21,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter.

BDIMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Black Diamond Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

