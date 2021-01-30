Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Decreases By 51.1%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN BKTI opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.30. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

