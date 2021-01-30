Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Decreases By 66.7%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AHNR opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Athena Silver has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
Athena Silver Company Profile
