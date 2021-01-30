Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Rises By 266.7%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.43. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.