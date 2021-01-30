Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Grows By 108.6%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.

APAJF stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. APA Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.