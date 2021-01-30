Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Drops By 95.7%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

