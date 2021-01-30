Short Interest in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Rises By 214.7%

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, an increase of 214.7% from the December 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCV. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter.

NCV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 599,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,803. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

